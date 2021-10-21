Persuasion campaign

In the last 10 months, since the vaccination campaign started in Greece, everything seems to have been said.

All the arguments, expressed in all possible ways, by all available means, have been made.

And yet, as infectious disease expert and government adviser Sotiris Tsiodras’ reappearance on television has shown, the effort to dispel the cloud of suspicion that keeps thousands of citizens defenseless against the coronavirus must not cease.

The state must steadfastly stick to its campaign of persuasion. It must not content itself with allowing the virus to spread in order to reach herd immunity.