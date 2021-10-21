OPINION

Persuasion campaign

In the last 10 months, since the vaccination campaign started in Greece, everything seems to have been said. 

All the arguments, expressed in all possible ways, by all available means, have been made. 

And yet, as infectious disease expert and government adviser Sotiris Tsiodras’ reappearance on television has shown, the effort to dispel the cloud of suspicion that keeps thousands of citizens defenseless against the coronavirus must not cease. 

The state must steadfastly stick to its campaign of persuasion. It must not content itself with allowing the virus to spread in order to reach herd immunity.

READ MORE
People wave EU and Polish flags in support of Poland's EU membership during a demonstration, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday. [AP]
OPINION

The soul of Europe

OPINION

New bonds

OPINION

Parties aren’t anyone’s property

Even though Greece has a milder climate and a lower dependency on natural gas, the international situation affects the country negatively and compounds its own ‘sins.’ [AP]
OPINION

Α difficult 12 months lie ahead

Dimitri Tsafendas pictured at Pretoria Maximum Security Prison in 1976. The picture was taken by a police agent who interviewed Tsafendas pretending to be a journalist. [Courtesy of Gordon Winter]
DIMITRI TSAFENDAS

The slow rehabilitation of a tragic hero

[Reuters]
OPINION

The passing of Colin Powell