OPINION

Justice reform  lagging

Reforms are multi-speed. While the public administration has made leaps and bounds toward its digital transformation, justice remains stuck at its traditional snail’s pace. 

For the credibility of the institutions, but also for the legal certainty that a healthy investment environment requires, it is necessary for justice to change speed. 

This vital goal cannot be achieved without the active participation of judicial officials. Judges, prosecutors and lawyers must abandon their old routines. 

What is also required is the necessary political will.

