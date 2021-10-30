OPINION

Merkel and memory

The visit to Athens by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel should serve as reminder that Greece is no longer a partner that is dictated to on the issue of how it will “reform” itself.

The country has acquired a distinct role in European affairs and is in a position where it can make demands for relaxing the rules of the Stability Pact.

This newfound confidence, however, should not be allowed to evolve into complacency and forgetfulness. The good years of growth cannot be allowed to go to waste again – and this is something that no outside force should have to remind us of.

