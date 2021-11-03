Risk of relapse

The resumption of in-person classes at the country’s universities appears to have come hand-in-hand with the resurgence of lawlessness and violence.

In a sign of the slow reflexes of the academic community as well as of the state, any violent incidents are reported days after they have happened, which means that tracking down suspects is no longer possible.

The authorities were not ready perhaps to activate the measure of stationing police officers at university campuses. They must nevertheless use all available means to prevent a relapse at educational institutions.