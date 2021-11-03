OPINION

Risk of relapse

The resumption of in-person classes at the country’s universities appears to have come hand-in-hand with the resurgence of lawlessness and violence.

In a sign of the slow reflexes of the academic community as well as of the state, any violent incidents are reported days after they have happened, which means that tracking down suspects is no longer possible.

The authorities were not ready perhaps to activate the measure of stationing police officers at university campuses. They must nevertheless use all available means to prevent a relapse at educational institutions.

READ MORE
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (right) and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (left) are seen during a debate in Parliament on October 7, when lawmakers ratified the five-year defense pact signed with France. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
OPINION

Sailing safely in troubled waters

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the opening ceremony of the COP26 UN Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. [AP]
OPINION

The Glasgow climate test

[G. Fessy/Court of Justice of the European Union]
OPINION

A wrong decision by the European Court of Justice

OPINION

Checks must come first

[Shutterstock]
OPINION

An injection of positive energy

OPINION

Holding back the police