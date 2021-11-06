A new pillar in education

A study has confirmed that many Greek university graduates pursue professional training at public vocational training schools (IEK) after their studies. The above finding should serve as a guide for government changes to the country’s tertiary education system.

The old mentality which used to attribute value to high-status university degrees is no more. Deep-rooted skepticism over attempts to match university degrees with market needs left several generations of graduates holding certificates that are effectively useless in the job market.

Greece needs to ensure that this does not continue to happen by setting up a new education pillar dedicated to vocational training without delay.