Project gridlock?

We all want the big investment projects to go ahead, but without exaggerations or failures that will not be reversible.

For example, have the effects that the planned construction of two projects will have on traffic on the busiest avenues in northern and southern Attica been properly assessed? Has the necessary planning been done?

The danger is visible in a city where traffic has already become a nightmare for thousands of citizens: that the projects will finish but nobody will be able to move – either in northern or southern Athens.