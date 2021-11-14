OPINION

Breakwaters and speculators

All of Europe is being hit by the fourth wave of the pandemic. The ordeal that Greece is going through is not due to any cultural peculiarity.

The usual self-pity about being a Balkan exception is counterproductive, to say the least. 

What is needed now, as in the previous waves, is a collective and systematic defense against the virus.

Those parties in the opposition that find this moment suitable to make political gains will find that they will not benefit. Instead, they will reward suspicion and break any trust in institutions and science. 

They only work for the extremists.

