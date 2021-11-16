OPINION

Vindication and a lever

The renewed hybrid attack on Europe’s northeastern border between Poland and Belarus is more than a vindication of the stance adopted by Greece in early 2020 on its border with Turkey at Evros.

The images of thousands of migrants clamoring to push through Poland’s border can also serve as a lever for Greece so it can mobilize its partners so that work can resume in earnest on the new Pact on Migration and Asylum. The agreement has already been designed but was consigned to the backburner.

