Strikes and the law

The terrible ordeal thousands of Athenians were subjected to when they had to leave home during the public transport strike on Thursday is not a reason to demand the abolition of the right to strike. But the right to strike is regulated by law and that law states that stoppages have to be announced well in advance and unions need to ensure that a minimum number of staff are available to provide essential services.

Disregard for the law does not just concern trade unionists but the administration as well, which must exhaust every legal means in the name of the common interest.