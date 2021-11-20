Leadership election or show?

The leadership battle in the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) has so far been superficial.

The candidates are competing to see who will discover unacknowledged inclinations toward New Democracy or SYRIZA in the statements of the rest.

Well-meaning voters who are not die-hard supporters of KINAL have so far heard neither specific proposals nor distinct political plans from any of the candidates.

There is little time left for the race to acquire political content worthy of a party that wants to belong to the European social democratic family.