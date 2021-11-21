Choice of the majority

A beheading definitely stops a headache. But it is probably not the right treatment for it.

Similarly, a full lockdown would stop the spread of the virus. At the same time, however, it would destroy the economic recovery, which is showing signs of a historically rare dynamism.

The vast majority of people have done their duty and been vaccinated, displaying prudence and responsibility, and also in the hope that the economy, social life and education would not be disrupted again.

The decision to avoid a new lockdown by any means is morally correct, and democratically legitimate.