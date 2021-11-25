OPINION

Breaking through obstacles

In the near future, Greece will have the rare opportunity to have the resources of the EU Recovery Fund at its disposal.

In order to use this money quickly for productive investments, the administration will need to hit the ground running.

We need to break through the obstacles that still hinder investment at the level of local government.

The country’s regions have been granted a wider field of duties, but it seems that they do not yet have the know-how to meet the challenges.

