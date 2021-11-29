Efforts to connect the Greek economy with international hubs of innovation such as Silicon Valley; efforts to attract pioneering companies that invest in knowledge and technology like Pfizer or Microsoft to set up units here; efforts to create startup ecosystems – all that outward-looking campaigning risks going to waste.

The fact is it will never take off so long as the country remains unable to remedy its structural and institutional deficits, such as the huge backlog of tax court cases clogging the Greek judicial system.

The seed will simply not grow if the state is not there to guarantee the right environment.