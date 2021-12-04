Risk of relapse

Friday’s invasion of the Aristotle University administration building by a group of anarchists is the latest in a series of incidents that show universities are in danger of slipping into the old routine of violence and delinquency.

Stopping violence at universities was one of the fundamental pledges of the government. Legislative progress has been made, but it must not become a dead letter.

The usual excuse, that the rectors are dragging their feet, can no longer be used as an alibi. No educational reform will make sense unless the basic conditions of academic freedom have been ensured.