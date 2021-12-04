OPINION

Risk of relapse

Friday’s invasion of the Aristotle University administration building by a group of anarchists is the latest in a series of incidents that show universities are in danger of slipping into the old routine of violence and delinquency. 

Stopping violence at universities was one of the fundamental pledges of the government. Legislative progress has been made, but it must not become a dead letter. 

The usual excuse, that the rectors are dragging their feet, can no longer be used as an alibi. No educational reform will make sense unless the basic conditions of academic freedom have been ensured.

READ MORE
Pope Francis leads a holy mass at GSP stadium in Nicosia, Friday. [AP]
OPINION

The pope, the patriarch and good will

moody-s-and-pocket-money
OPINION

Moody’s and ‘pocket money’

OPINION

Time for justice

[Intime News]
OPINION

The Movement for Change elections

Fines of 100 euros will be imposed at monthly intervals from mid-January on those over 60 who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced. [AP]
OPINION

Covid policy U-turns

[Giannis Papanikos/AP]
OPINION

We must use all the weapons in the fight against Omicron