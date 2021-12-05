The EFKA experiment

The problems facing the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) are well-known: the understaffing of services that are critical for citizens and, at the same time, redundant staff in other divisions that often have no reason for existing; horizontal salary structures for employees regardless of their performance; and a lack of effective disciplinary measures.

EFKA is making an effort to address some of these chronic structural weaknesses in the public administration, so that thousands of citizens no longer have to wait for months, and in some cases even years, for their pension.

If the effort succeeds, it will be a model for the entire public administration.