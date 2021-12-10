Undermining ESY

Frontline health workers in the National Health System (ESY) are at their limits for a second consecutive year because of the coronavirus pandemic. If only for this reason, any allegation that challenges their scientific independence, or, worse, their integrity, must be backed up with unshakable evidence.

It is unacceptable that innuendos are being cast against them on TV, from critics who suggest that they are being subjected to political manipulation guided by political favors.

Those who claim to be fighting for better healthcare should first make sure they don’t undermine the status of ESY in such clumsy fashion.