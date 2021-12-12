KINAL and good opposition

The election of a new Movement for Change (KINAL) leader is a subject of interest not only to supporters of the center-left party, but also to those who want to see the political system cured of a long-standing imbalance.

For some years now, Greece’s political system has suffered from the absence of a responsible voice in the opposition that offers a succinct and comprehensive response to government moves and policies, with alternatives and a program.

The populist forces that were propelled to the front of the political stage by the financial crisis in the last decade have failed to live up to this need. The vacuum is huge. It now remains to be seen whether we will have a European-style socialist force capable of covering this void.