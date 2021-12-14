OPINION

The role of the exes

There is room in the public sphere for former prime ministers. Their opinion is important because it is based on experience. 

They can also help effectively represent the country abroad. 

However, when they get involved in internal party politics or desperately seek a role, they risk losing any prestige they had as well as seriously damaging their legacy. 

Society is advancing, in terms of age, politics and culture. And it is of great importance for politicians not only how they enter politics, but also how they exit. 

Their last show is often more important than their first.

