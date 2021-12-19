The opportunities and the danger

2023 could be the year that Greece takes off. The economy could continue to grow at the same rapid pace.

Toward the end of the year, the country may be able to borrow “normally” from the markets, attaining investment grade after many years.

In order to achieve these national goals, the country will have to overcome the complexities of the health crisis, which threatens to reignite with the new Covid-19 variant.

It will also have to address inflationary pressures, which might be strong.

But the political climate is a cause for concern. We have paid a heavy price in the past due to the political risk. The danger of slipping into a new cycle of self-sabotage is again discernible.