OPINION

Backpedaling under pressure

Dealing with a pandemic is not an easy task. But the government leaks on possible new measures which are reversed the next morning and the backpedaling under pressure from various interest groups erode the government’s credibility and cause unwarranted uncertainty. 

The government needs to implement some order as to who is talking to the media and when, who is rejecting measures that may seem necessary in a few days. 

The image currently projected by the government and its experts should not be allowed to continue.

READ MORE
Alexis Tsipras believes that he is safe in calling for early elections because the conservative premier will make good on his assurances that the government intends to stay for its full term. [AMNA]
OPINION

Call for elections is a diversion tactic

[AP]
OPINION

Omicron may have smaller teeth, but they’re sharp

OPINION

No-go zones

Throngs of Christmas shoppers are seen on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street during extended retail hours ahead of the holidays last Sunday. Greece is not doing great with the pandemic, but it is still faring better than others. [Giorgos Zachos/InTime News]
OPINION

Maybe we need to stop fighting over the pandemic

the-rise-and-fall
OPINION

The rise and fall

US Army units are seen at the port of Alexandroupoli, for deployment to Operation Atlantic Resolve, last February. [EPA]
OPINION

A high-stakes game