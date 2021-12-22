Dealing with a pandemic is not an easy task. But the government leaks on possible new measures which are reversed the next morning and the backpedaling under pressure from various interest groups erode the government’s credibility and cause unwarranted uncertainty.

The government needs to implement some order as to who is talking to the media and when, who is rejecting measures that may seem necessary in a few days.

The image currently projected by the government and its experts should not be allowed to continue.