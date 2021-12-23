Decongesting traffic

In an everyday life that is already burdened due to the coronavirus pandemic, the chronic problem of heavy traffic in the capital takes on a disproportionate weight.

In recent days it has become apparent that whenever the traffic police are present on the streets and whenever officers decide to enforce the recent law on protests, it’s possible to get around Athens smoothly, even with the extra burden expected during the holidays.

This traffic police presence must become permanent and systematic. The quality of life of hundreds of thousands of people is judged by such details.