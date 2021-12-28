The pricing of medical protective masks whose use is compulsory and a matter of public health cannot be treated according to the usual rules of the free market economy.

The phenomenon of sudden price hikes is nothing short of antisocial profiteering and one that must be dealt with by the state in an exemplary manner, exhausting all the resources at its disposal.

Making a profit through legitimate and acceptable means is one thing; exploiting society and the health crisis to do so is quite another.