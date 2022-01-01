We enter the new year with deep wounds and a bleak legacy from 2021, as natural disasters have exposed the shortcomings of environmental policy and civil protection, and the pandemic has cast a glaring light on the ailing public health system.

But now we know.

These painful lessons must serve as our guide in the way ahead so we can build a better health system and a more capable state that is not just able to protect lives and assets from the ravages of climate change, but will also move speedily ahead toward a growth-friendly green transition.

Saying “we can build” may sound like false hope; but this is what is demanded by our shared interests and lives.