The problem of public infrastructure projects missing their delivery dates and overrunning their budget should have been a thing of the previous century.

Whether the delays are due to a sudden “inspiration” from local government – as was the case with the regeneration of Faliro Bay in southern Athens – or to a barrage of lawsuits – as with the Thessaloniki metro – it is always the taxpayers that end up paying the price.

This is why the phenomenon must finally be stopped.