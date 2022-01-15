OPINION

Don’t be a Djokovic or a Johnson

dont-be-a-djokovic-or-a-johnson
[Reuters]

Novak Djokovic and Boris Johnson have both featured prominently in the media in recent days. The No 1 tennis player in the world rankings and the prime minister of Britain unwillingly offered an important service by lying at the time of a pandemic. Their public disgrace struck the arrogance of power. Djokovic’s visa was revoked by the Australian immigration minister, while Johnson is swirling in revelations about a party he organized at Downing Street during a period of national mourning (following the death of Prince Philip) and strict restrictive measures imposed due to the coronavirus.

The former drowned in his own inconsistencies, as each of his claims refuted the other. The house of cards he built with documents that refuted each other has already collapsed, even if his lawyers do manage to overturn the Australian minister’s decision with appeals and the tennis player does manage to continue playing in the Australian Open on Monday. Johnson, no matter how much he apologizes in the British Parliament, remains sadly indefensible before the citizens of his country, his office, and the institutions.

The lives of those in power are becoming significantly more transparent in these harsh times. Popularity (in Djokovic’s case) is not a shield; laws apply without exception. It sounds comforting. No matter how skeptical one is of the power of the powerful, one can only feel relieved by the mechanisms that hold them to account in democracies. Along with the revelation of responsibility comes accountability and abrupt “adulthood.”

Fame’s ability to offer a denial of reality is impressive. Djokovic and Johnson behaved like spoiled children. They thought that they had been given a free pass at no cost, in return for the services they offered. They took it for granted that they could go their own way, that they had the right to escape, to “falsify” the truth, to turn their backs on the “rules of the game” that others are required to follow faithfully and consistently.

The message is twofold: The acceleration of the changes brought about by catastrophes include the swift maturity of society and the state. Taking responsibility is the only way. Otherwise you are either a Djokovic or a Johnson.

Politics Tennis Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Intime News]
OPINION

United behind a common goal

Throngs of Christmas shoppers are seen on downtown Athens’ Ermou Street during extended retail hours ahead of the holidays last Sunday. Greece is not doing great with the pandemic, but it is still faring better than others. [Giorgos Zachos/InTime News]
OPINION

Maybe we need to stop fighting over the pandemic

Fines of 100 euros will be imposed at monthly intervals from mid-January on those over 60 who refuse to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced. [AP]
OPINION

Covid policy U-turns

Attendants and a security worker scan customers’ digital Covid vaccination certificates at the entrance of a store in Syntagma Square, downtown Athens, on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]
OPINION

Government challenges and risks

reopen-the-greek-turkish-borders-why-it-makes-sense-now
OPINION

Reopen the Greek-Turkish borders: Why it makes sense now

A Yemeni volunteer cleans a street during a national cleanup campaign amid concerns over infectious diseases and the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, in the old city of Sana’a, Yemen, earlier this month.
OPINION

International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace