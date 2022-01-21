Futile taxes for black holes

Greek taxpayers continue to pay a futile levy for the support of state-owned firms. What they are basically paying for is the political system’s incompetence and lack of courage, as it continues to pump public money into businesses whose existence can no longer be justified.

The political responsibility for this continued hemorrhaging of hard-earned taxpayers’ money needs to be brought to the door, even retroactively, of those who created these black holes and propagated a system of continuous subsidies and bailouts for effectively defunct state-owned companies.