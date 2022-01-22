Essential digitization

The amount of red tape and bother that people are subjected to in order to simply transfer a real estate asset does not reflect the image of the “digital state” we want Greece to be.

The theater of the absurd that is acted out by municipal services dragging their feet over the document assuring that there are no outstanding municipal property tax debts is just one instance illustrating the need for the process to go online, as fast as possible.

The digital municipal property tax needs to be established regardless of the reactions from local officials and others who stand to lose by it.