Essential digitization

The amount of red tape and bother that people are subjected to in order to simply transfer a real estate asset does not reflect the image of the “digital state” we want Greece to be.

The theater of the absurd that is acted out by municipal services dragging their feet over the document assuring that there are no outstanding municipal property tax debts is just one instance illustrating the need for the process to go online, as fast as possible.

The digital municipal property tax needs to be established regardless of the reactions from local officials and others who stand to lose by it.

Dozens of people line up for a free rapid Covid test in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni earlier this month. Greece was nowhere near the ‘last mile’ of the pandemic last February, despite the prime minister’s optimism. [InTime News]
The last mile and other over-optimistic proclamations

A Rafale jet is seen at Tanagra Air Base, 82 kilometers north of Athens. The jet was one of 24 that Greece has purchased from France, six of which were delivered Wednesday.
France’s EU presidency will be good for Greece

Futile taxes for black holes

[AP]
Under the same banner

The EuroAfrica Interconnector and the EuroAsia Interconnector are vital projects and prepare the region for the clean energy transition. [Reuters]
EastMed and the new circumstances

The state as well as the institutions themselves have failed to crack down on rampant lawlessness on university campuses. [InTime News]
Impunity at universities