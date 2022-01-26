OPINION

Α report on the snowstorm

Natural disasters have now become routine. It is no longer enough to take hasty initiatives to alleviate social discontent after each disaster.

What is needed is a detailed and public report on what was not done properly and a timetable for actions to address the problems.

This is the minimum precondition, not only to share out responsibilities, but mainly for different services of the state to be able to learn from their mistakes.

Otherwise, we will be held hostage to the same weaknesses.

