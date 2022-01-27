OPINION

Duds in local office

There’s a chasm separating the country’s capable mayors and regional governors from their incompetent peers, but just how big the discrepancy in quality is becomes all the more apparent after in every big crisis or natural disaster. 

Nevertheless, the big political parties continue to endorse politicians who are known to be inept and citizens continue to vote for them.

It’s time to get serious. 

If all we want from our local government officials is “friendship” and favors, we can continue on the same path. If, however, we want more from them, we need to stop voting for duds and demand that political parties start making better choices. 

Otherwise, we will just keep being disappointed by our choice at the ballot box.

