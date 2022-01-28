OPINION

Stirring the pot of history

Shedding light on unknown aspects of history – an effort Kathimerini strives to contribute to – is an evolving process that helps shape the collective self-awareness.

When they emerge, new sources of information on the darker chapters of our nation’s ordeals – such as the civil war, for example – are particularly important because they help clarify aspects of history that have been misinterpreted in many ways. But when these sources are exploited as political weapons in the present, all this does is propagate such misinterpretations.

An interest in getting down to the truth of history is one thing; stirring up old animosities in an incendiary manner on social media is quite another.

Politics
READ MORE
[InTime News]
OPINION

The ‘Executive State’ and its enemies

Cars and trucks are seen strewn across a section of the Attiki Odos, Athens’ biggest ring road, on Wednesday, after thousands of drivers became trapped in heavy snow on Monday. Similar scenes unfolded on other thoroughfares across the Greek capital, including Mesogeion, Kifissias and Marathonos avenues, which were partially cleared on Wednesday. [Alexandros Vlachos/EPA]
OPINION

In preparation of unpreparedness

OPINION

Duds in local office

Greek soldiers try to free a trapped vehicle at a motorway, after a snowstorm, in Athens, on Tuesday. [AP]
OPINION

Shaky foundations

Firemen plough snow around a car as abandoned vehicles are covered in snow on the Attiki Odos motorway, following heavy snowfall in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]
OPINION

There are many questions left uncovered by the snow

People line up to vote for a new leader for the center-left coalition Movement for Change (KINAL) party, in Athens, on December 5. [Panagiotis Tzamaros/InTime News]
OPINION

The KINAL factor