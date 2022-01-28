Stirring the pot of history

Shedding light on unknown aspects of history – an effort Kathimerini strives to contribute to – is an evolving process that helps shape the collective self-awareness.

When they emerge, new sources of information on the darker chapters of our nation’s ordeals – such as the civil war, for example – are particularly important because they help clarify aspects of history that have been misinterpreted in many ways. But when these sources are exploited as political weapons in the present, all this does is propagate such misinterpretations.

An interest in getting down to the truth of history is one thing; stirring up old animosities in an incendiary manner on social media is quite another.