the-kinal-paradox

In a country governed by logic, New Democracy would have a point in questioning how Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis justifies the contradiction of expressing support for SYRIZA’s censure motion against the government while arguing that this is no time for snap polls.

We all know how – even Alexis Tsipras, who filed the motion knowing that it would not succeed. The main opposition leader may not know much about history, but experience has taught him that no government has fallen at the opposition’s request, not even when the conditions are ideal, as they were during his own tenure.

Censure motions are like pro wrestling matches: lots of action but no blood. They’re designed so that political leaders score or lose points on rhetoric and are organized for the benefit of fans of the sport. So, Androulakis’ stance makes perfect sense, because he wants to be part of the show in Parliament – albeit via his via the head of KINAL’s parliamentary group. It is a rule of this ludicrous custom, which has started to appear reasonable with time, that as head of an opposition party he must oppose everything.

The truth is that many in Parliament need the debate: party leaders for the applause of their supporters; the few good orators for a chance to shine and appear on TV; and regional MPs so they can generate press releases and footage for local media outlets.

If we, as the public, also happen to hear a convincing explanation about why the state apparatus is in the sorry state it’s in, then so much the better.

Only political correspondents stand to lose, waiting around all weekend for a surprise that won’t materialize.