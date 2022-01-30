Mood swings

Every natural disaster triggers divisions within the political system, with the parties attacking one another.

And with each change of government, the heads of the state services handling disasters as well as their structure change.

How can we expect these services, which are at the core of the state, to develop institutional memory? To improve after their failures?

How do we expect their senior officials to take responsibility when they know they are expendable in the competition between political parties?

Civil protection will not function professionally as long as it is subject to the changing moods of the political system.