Strengthening production

The government is doing the right thing by making it one of its central policies to ease the tax burden on citizens. The decision announced on Wednesday to slash the ENFIA property tax is, of course, also important in that it will help property owners who have been over-taxed and disproportionately bore the brunt of the crisis.

After a certain point, however, priority must be given to strengthening the country’s productive capabilities, something that could be stimulated by a further reduction on social security contributions.

As we enter a possibly long pre-election period it will be difficult to avoid easy solutions and the usual competition between political parties in handing out benefits. But we must avoid both.