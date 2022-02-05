The police investigation into fan clubs and associations in the wake of the brutal killing of a 19-year-old man in Thessaloniki is proceeding at a rapid pace.

The reaction shows that if there is political will and if state officials perform their assigned tasks, Gordian knots can be severed.

That said, authorities must carry out an inquiry into past oversights and omissions. They must establish why responsible officials allowed such a dangerous phenomenon to grow unchecked and culminate into tragedy.

We need answers.