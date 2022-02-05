OPINION

We need answers

The police investigation into fan clubs and associations in the wake of the brutal killing of a 19-year-old man in Thessaloniki is proceeding at a rapid pace.

The reaction shows that if there is political will and if state officials perform their assigned tasks, Gordian knots can be severed. 

That said, authorities must carry out an inquiry into past oversights and omissions. They must establish why responsible officials allowed such a dangerous phenomenon to grow unchecked and culminate into tragedy.

We need answers.

READ MORE
Ukrainian soldiers walk during training for the use of US M141 Bunker Defeat Munition (SMAW-D) missiles at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday. [AP]
OPINION

Why Greece should be concerned about a war in Ukraine

[InTime News]
OPINION

Parliament and the street

OPINION

Political willpower

[Intime News]
OPINION

A new election law?

OPINION

Strengthening production

our-bad-old-self-is-waiting-in-the-corner
OPINION

Our bad old self is waiting in the corner