Investing in real talent

It is always impressive to see homegrown, high-tech startups attracting investment from foreign firms. Their number may still be small, but every such case demonstrates the massive potential of a new, creative generation.

The state ought to prioritize their growth, also by channeling funds in their direction. Economic growth cannot be maintained solely via tourism and consumption.

Economic policy makers should not exhaust their inspiration on measures related only to property and construction. Greece must also invest in knowledge and talent.

