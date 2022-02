Troubled state-owned nickel producer Larco has cost the Greek state more than half a billion euros. Its debts to Public Power Corporation (PPC) alone stand at €340 million.

All governments are responsible for this, including those in which the current parties of the opposition participated.

That is why SYRIZA and Movement for Change (KINAL) should contribute more than complaints and wishes about “recovery.”

Taxpayers’ money is at stake.