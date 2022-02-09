OPINION

Laws without convictions

Laws and more laws, stricter and again “even stricter.” But experience from high-profile cases of hooliganism shows that the main need is not to vote for new provisions for offenses that are already punishable by law. 

The urgent priority is to finally end the slow delivery of justice which now moves at a rate that amounts to a denial of justice – and this is not just about soccer fan violence, but all kinds of crime. 

It does not make sense to change the law if we do not change justice.

READ MORE
Ukrainian tanks are seen during tactical drills at a training ground in the Kherson region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 7, 2022. [Ukrainian Armed Forces Press Service/Handout via Reuters]
OPINION

The Ukrainian crisis, Europe and Greek foreign policy

please-stop-hitting-me
OPINION

‘Please stop hitting me’

OPINION

Complaints and wishful thinking

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (l) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend a joint news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 3. [Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters]
OPINION

Ukraine and Russia’s complex relationship with Turkey

The Biden administration’s opposition to the EastMed pipeline originates from its very public commitment, almost ideological, to speeding up the transition to renewable sources of energy, the author says. [AP]
OPINION

US pipeline withdrawal marks new chapter in Eastern Mediterranean

expectations-and-disappointments
OPINION

Expectations and disappointments