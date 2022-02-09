Laws without convictions

Laws and more laws, stricter and again “even stricter.” But experience from high-profile cases of hooliganism shows that the main need is not to vote for new provisions for offenses that are already punishable by law.

The urgent priority is to finally end the slow delivery of justice which now moves at a rate that amounts to a denial of justice – and this is not just about soccer fan violence, but all kinds of crime.

It does not make sense to change the law if we do not change justice.