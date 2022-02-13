Reforms, not election talk

Having gone through a series of crises, Greece needs two things: first of all, a government that carries out reforms which will make the country more attractive for investment.

This is the orientation of the current administration, even though the pandemic has forced it to change its pace.

But the country also needs stability. Those who keep talking about when elections will be held and whether the electoral law will change are causing damage.

The important thing is for the government to continue its work, and then to request a renewal of its mandate so that it can complete it.

The last thing the country needs is instability and a lack of government. So focus on work, reforms – and less empty talk.