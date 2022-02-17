OPINION

Time for change at universities

Now that the plan for the introduction of a university police force is becoming clearer, its real aims are visible. 

It is clear that this is not a complicated mechanism of repression, but a security service to guard the entrances of five major institutions – the only ones that have large enough campuses. 

The reaction to such a plan can only come from an obsessive ideology or an aversion to responsibility. 

University authorities have no choice but to contribute to the success of the plan. Reforms at universities cannot be left half-finished, as the product of compromises between different actors – this is how the problem started to begin with.

