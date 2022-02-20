OPINION

We know where we belong

Greece’s foreign policy is defined by some constants that have been respected by all political parties that have ruled for the last 30 years – even when, in the runup to national elections, some parties had challenged them.

The country has stable alliances, with historical depth, and a national strategy, with cross-party acceptance.

So, discussing now in Parliament where the country “belongs” in terms of its foreign policy, at such a tense time internationally, can only be interpreted as a product of political theater.

It is thoughtless and harmful for some parties to advocate different policy now to what they themselves did when they held the reins of diplomacy.

