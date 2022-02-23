OPINION

ESY after the pandemic

The idea of afternoon surgeries gives more freedom to the medical staff working in the country’s National Healthcare System (ESY), without opposing its public nature. 

This is the direction in which the necessary healthcare reform must now move ahead, and rigidities must be abandoned. 

The coronavirus pandemic has functioned as a stress test that highlighted long-term problems in the system. It clearly showed what needs to be changed.

The government must not hesitate before taking action.

