The fine and the lesson

The rapid imposition of a fine on Attiki Odos SA, the company managing the Greek capital’s biggest ring road, for its omissions in the recent snowstorm – which led to thousands of motorists being left stranded on the highway – is, unfortunately, unprecedented. It should have been the rule. 

After a failure, public and private entities should and must be held accountable quickly and, of course, be made to pay for their oversights. 

Only then can the system learn from its mistakes and improve.

