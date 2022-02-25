OPINION

On the right side of history

National borders must never be changed by force. In the case of Greece, this guiding principle is mandated by the country’s longstanding faith in international law, historical orientation and national interest. 

Given the above, Greece cannot maintain a neutral position in the face of what is a brutal attempt to encroach on the sovereignty of a European country.

This attempt must be contained. Our country has the moral compass to guide it next to its allies on the right side of history.

