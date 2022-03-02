The arguments were not even absent Tuesday, during the parliamentary debate on the war in Ukraine.

However, it was one of the few times that the three major political parties explicitly agreed on a joint stance.

Despite the minor differences, the country’s historical orientation – its place in the family of European Union democracies – is supported by the dominant political forces.

The agreement on the fundamentals sounds self-evident. But it was not always so. That is why one should welcome progress.