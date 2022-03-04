OPINION

Broken taboos

The European Union taboo against member-states joining forces to issue bonds jointly was overcome in response to the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the war in Ukraine has broken the taboo against a joint foreign and defense policy for the bloc.

These are enormous steps of progress that challenge the stereotype of a slow and contradictory Union.

They also provide further proof that being part of this family of European democracies is not a matter of ideological preference for Greece.

[AP]
German lawmakers applaud during Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ speech on the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a meeting of the federal parliament, or Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, on February 27. It was a session that marked a major paradigm shift in Germany’s foreign and security policy. [AP]
A set of pipes at a gas storage and transit point in Boyarka, just outside Kiev, in a file photo. As war rages in Ukraine, damage – intentional or accidental – to the pipelines transferring gas to Europe cannot be ruled out. [AP]
