Broken taboos
The European Union taboo against member-states joining forces to issue bonds jointly was overcome in response to the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the war in Ukraine has broken the taboo against a joint foreign and defense policy for the bloc.
These are enormous steps of progress that challenge the stereotype of a slow and contradictory Union.
They also provide further proof that being part of this family of European democracies is not a matter of ideological preference for Greece.