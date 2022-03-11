Abusing the justice system

The fresh postponement in the trial for Eleni Topaloudi, the 21-year-university student that was gang-raped and murdered on the island of Rhodes in 2018, exposes a major institutional shortcoming.

It points to widespread abuse of the right to postpone trial hearings, which is throwing a spanner in the workings of justice.

The situation does not befit a modern state that claims to uphold the rule of law. There are no excuses for allowing this state of affairs to continue.