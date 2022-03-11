OPINION

Abusing the justice system

The fresh postponement in the trial for Eleni Topaloudi, the 21-year-university student that was gang-raped and murdered on the island of Rhodes in 2018, exposes a major institutional shortcoming.

It points to widespread abuse of the right to postpone trial hearings, which is throwing a spanner in the workings of justice.

The situation does not befit a modern state that claims to uphold the rule of law. There are no excuses for allowing this state of affairs to continue.

READ MORE
OPINION

Punish the speculators

reliable-allies
OPINION

Reliable allies

Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Tuesday. The weapons of Cold War have now become more dangerous, says Ian Bremmer. [Felipe Dana/AP]
OPINION

A new, riskier Cold War

[AP]
OPINION

History teaches us that Greece’s interests lie with the West

[Press Service General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Reuters]
OPINION

A war of endurance

OPINION

Sanctions and side-effects