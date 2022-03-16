The worst-case scenario has regrettably been confirmed.

Russia’s incursion into Ukraine is evolving into a major humanitarian catastrophe – the greatest in European history since the Second World War.

Greece must make the necessary preparations to provide shelter to the refugees who are fleeing Ukraine. (Nearly 3 million people have so far left the former Soviet republic, data from the United Nations Refugee Agency indicated on Tuesday.) After all, this country has the experience as well as the infrastructure to accommodate refugees.

Greece has an undeniable humanitarian duty to welcome as many refugees as possible – especially the most vulnerable among them.