OPINION

Humanitarian duty

The worst-case scenario has regrettably been confirmed.

Russia’s incursion into Ukraine is evolving into a major humanitarian catastrophe – the greatest in European history since the Second World War.

Greece must make the necessary preparations to provide shelter to the refugees who are fleeing Ukraine. (Nearly 3 million people have so far left the former Soviet republic, data from the United Nations Refugee Agency indicated on Tuesday.) After all, this country has the experience as well as the infrastructure to accommodate refugees.

Greece has an undeniable humanitarian duty to welcome as many refugees as possible – especially the most vulnerable among them.

READ MORE
Members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) applaud after a video speech by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, seen on screens, Monday, in Strasbourg. ‘In crises such as the present one, small states can play a role more important than their size,’ the author says. [AP]
OPINION

A European doctrine for the 21st century

A woman shops for groceries at a store in the Greek capital Athens. [AP]
OPINION

When danger becomes tangible

OPINION

Until the end

[Reuters]
OPINION

Lessons from the war in Ukraine

OPINION

New ‘blood’ at universities

mitsotakis-erdogan-yes-to-improvement-but-without-threats-challenges-and-violations
OPINION

Mitsotakis-Erdogan: Yes to improvement, but without threats, challenges and violations