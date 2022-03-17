Covid-19 prevention

It has happened before, and in the recent past too. The premature relaxation of health measures put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19 automatically leads to society dropping its caution as far as the virus is concerned.

Of course we are not at the beginning of the pandemic, and the situation is different today.

However, if the resurgence of the virus observed over the last few days is ignored, restrictions may need to be reintroduced at the beginning of the tourist season.

It is better to place emphasis on prevention now, before more damage is done.