OPINION

The UN secretary-general should act now

the-un-secretary-general-should-act-now
[AP]

History has called on the United Nations secretaries-general at certain moments to act more as generals and less as secretaries. This is the moment that Antonio Guterres should temporarily move his office to the UN Headquarters in Vienna and invite the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine to negotiate a ceasefire, presenting them with the sketch of a palatable agreement with which they could save face, as well countless lives of their citizens.

Both the aggressor and the victim are sustaining growing catastrophic damage while the hatred between the two peoples deepens and may last for generations. The elements of a compromise are more or less obvious. I hope that at least Sergei Lavrov, an intelligent and sensible man as I remember him from our UN days, will respond creatively.

Guterres might have to visit Moscow and Kyiv. And probably Washington, Paris, London, Berlin, Brussels and Beijing.

He should act now and not wait for efforts by Israel, Turkey or anyone else. It is his job, his obligation and his opportunity to save human lives, stop the unraveling of the established world order and make the UN, the supreme human assembly, relevant again.

Dr Sotiris Mousouris

Former United Nations assistant secretary-general

Letter to the editor
READ MORE
A set of pipes at a gas storage and transit point in Boyarka, just outside Kiev, in a file photo. As war rages in Ukraine, damage – intentional or accidental – to the pipelines transferring gas to Europe cannot be ruled out. [AP]
OPINION

The war and the economy

handing-out-cash
OPINION

Handing out cash

Nikos Androulakis, seen here addressing the parliamentary group of Movement for Change (KINAL), says Greece is the only European Union member-state to have increased its dependence on gas during the energy crisis. [Intime News]
OPINION

Goals of social and economic resilience

[Shutterstock]
OPINION

Trophies of violence

resounding-silence-for-the-economy
OPINION

Resounding silence for the economy

The Finance ministry in central Athens [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
OPINION

Enhanced surveillance and junk status