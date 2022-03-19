Transparency first

The domestic energy market had entered a phase of fierce competition even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The result was that the terms of the contracts being offered to customers as “great deals” were often very opaque.

It is now more essential than ever that the energy market should operate with respect for the rules and regulations, without sudden changes and without practices that shift the burden of disproportionate costs on to the weakest link: the consumer.

The state, for its part, has all the tools it needs to fulfill its role as moderator and overseer.