OPINION

Transparency first

The domestic energy market had entered a phase of fierce competition even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The result was that the terms of the contracts being offered to customers as “great deals” were often very opaque.

It is now more essential than ever that the energy market should operate with respect for the rules and regulations, without sudden changes and without practices that shift the burden of disproportionate costs on to the weakest link: the consumer.

The state, for its part, has all the tools it needs to fulfill its role as moderator and overseer.

READ MORE
[AP]
OPINION

The UN secretary-general should act now

A picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin hangs at a target practice range in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday. Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Thursday, with Russian forces largely bogged down outside major cities and shelling them from a distance, raining havoc on civilians. [AP]
OPINION

Putin pulls toward darkness

OPINION

Unjustified panic

OPINION

Covid-19 prevention

A Ukrainian block point on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. [EPA]
OPINION

The Grand Master and Catherine the Great

gas-to-europe-via-greece
OPINION

Gas to Europe via Greece